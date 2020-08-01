App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

At least 11 killed after crane collapses at Visakhapatnam shipyard: Reports

The crane had undergone repairs and officials were in the process of inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people under it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Screengrab
At least 11 people were killed and several were injured after a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, the crane had undergone repairs and officials were in the process of inspecting it when it fell, trapping several people under it.

"Around 20 workers were said to be working on the inspection when the crane crashed. Some workers managed to run for safety, some others received injuries and at least 10 workers were crushed under the weight of the crane," a police official told Hindustan Times.

According to the same HT report, the crane was bought by HSL about 10 years ago and its operation was outsourced to a private agency recently.

"A new crane was being commissioned.Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard & also a high-level committee from administration," Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said, according to news agency ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed the Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the crane collapse incident, news agency ANI reported.

 
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

