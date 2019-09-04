At least 10 killed in Punjab factory blast

At least 10 people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on September 4, Punjab Police said.

Several people were feared trapped under the debris, they said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar said.

"At least 10 people, mostly workers, died in the blast," Pamar said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation.