App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

At investors' meet, Mamata Banerjee seeks international flights for Kolkata

Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave, she said the state has set up 26 helipads and also airports are coming up in several other places, including Malda and Baliurghat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged foreign delegates attending a business summit here to start international flights from Kolkata.

Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave, she said the state has set up 26 helipads and also airports are coming up in several other places, including Malda and Baliurghat.

"My friends are here from all over the world and I will request them to please give us some international flights from Kolkata," Banerjee said.

Close

"From Changi Airport the Singapore airlines are operating. Balurghat, Coochbehar, Malda airports are coming up.... Bagdogra, Durgapur airports are already there," she said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day meet, Changi Airport CEO Eugene Gan said that at least 22 flights were operating from the Singapore airport to four-five cities in India.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 08:48 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #investor's meet #Kolkata #Mamata Banerjee

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.