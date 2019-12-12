At investors' meet, Mamata Banerjee seeks international flights for Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged foreign delegates attending a business summit here to start international flights from Kolkata.

Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave, she said the state has set up 26 helipads and also airports are coming up in several other places, including Malda and Baliurghat.

"My friends are here from all over the world and I will request them to please give us some international flights from Kolkata," Banerjee said.

"From Changi Airport the Singapore airlines are operating. Balurghat, Coochbehar, Malda airports are coming up.... Bagdogra, Durgapur airports are already there," she said.