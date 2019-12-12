At investors' meet, Mamata Banerjee seeks international flights for Kolkata

Speaking at the Bengal Business Conclave, she said the state has set up 26 helipads and also airports are coming up in several other places, including Malda and Baliurghat.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged foreign delegates attending a business summit here to start international flights from Kolkata.
"My friends are here from all over the world and I will request them to please give us some international flights from Kolkata," Banerjee said.
"From Changi Airport the Singapore airlines are operating. Balurghat, Coochbehar, Malda airports are coming up.... Bagdogra, Durgapur airports are already there," she said.Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day meet, Changi Airport CEO Eugene Gan said that at least 22 flights were operating from the Singapore airport to four-five cities in India.