At G7 summit, PM Modi calls for building an inclusive food system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima Japan (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for building an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable people and pitched for checking the "expansionist mentality” occupying the fertiliser resources.

In an address at a session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi also strongly batted for the democratisation of technology, saying it can become a bridge between development and democracy.

There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.

The prime minister said efforts should be made to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world’s most vulnerable people, especially "marginal farmers should be our priority”.

"The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation,” he said.

The prime minister, however, did not name any country. Modi also emphasised preventing the wastage of food saying it should be ”our collective responsibility”.

"It is essential for sustainable global food security,” he said. The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

Modi also underlined the need for focusing on development, technology and democracy together.

"It is necessary to democratise technology. Technology can become a bridge between development and democracy,” he said.

The prime minister also noted that the model of development should pave the way for welfare and not become a hindrance to the progress of developing countries.

"I am confident that our discussions today will be useful in creating an important link between the agenda of the G20 and the G7. And will be successful in prioritising the hopes and expectations of the Global South,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of natural farming.

"We can create a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers around the world. I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world,” he said.

Modi said that there is a need to separate organic food from ”fashion statement and commerce” and instead, it should be linked to nutrition and health.

He also spoke about the advantages of millets."Millets simultaneously address the challenges of nutrition, climate change, water conservation and food security. Awareness should be created on this,” he said.