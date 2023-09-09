At G20 summit, PM urges world leaders to end 'global trust deficit' amid Ukraine war; African Union becomes forum's permanent member

The G20 countries account for 85 per cent of the world's economic output and 75 per cent of world trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged world leaders to end a "global trust deficit" as India proposed a new text on the Ukraine crisis to break the impasse on G20 communique, and also announced that the African Union has been granted permanent membership of the grouping.

All member countries of the G20 accepted Prime Minister Modi's proposal at the start of the forum's summit here to bring the 55-member African Union(AU) to the high table of the world's top economies in a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency.

Modi said the African Union becoming a member will strengthen the G20 and also the voice of the Global South. The union collectively has a GDP of nearly USD 3 trillion and a population of around 1.4 billion. It is the first expansion of the G20 since its inception in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis.

"It is time for all of us to walk together for global good," Modi said while addressing the 'One Earth' session of the 18th G20 summit and the first to be hosted by India.

The leaders attending the two-day summit included US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are not attending the summit.

"Following the Covid pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this," he said while addressing the gathering at the swanky new exhibition-cum-convention centre Bharat Mandapam.

"But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like Covid, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the president of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to turn this global trust deficit into trust and confidence," said Modi, who was identified as the leader representing 'Bharat' at the summit.

Modi said India's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion and togetherness within and outside the country, as G20 leaders held deliberations on pressing global challenges under the shadow of the Ukraine war that has significantly fragmented the global geopolitical order "This is a time when age-old challenges are calling for new solutions from us. And therefore, with a human-centric approach, we have to move forward to fulfil our responsibilities." The prime minister told the gathering that it had become a people's G20 in India with over 200 events held in more than 60 cities.

"For all challenges, right from the upheaval in the global economy to the North-South divide, from food management to fuel and fertiliser management, from terrorism to cyber ??security, from health to energy and water security, we have to move towards concrete solutions, together," Modi said.

Modi asked the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, to join other leaders at the high table, making the 55-member bloc the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to be a permanent member of the G20.

"In keeping with the sentiment of 'sabka saath' (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal." "Before moving forward with the proceedings, I would like to invite the president of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20," Modi said amid thunderous applause by the gathering of world leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar then escorted Assoumani to take his seat at the G20 high table. Before taking his seat, Assoumani shared a warm handshake and hug with Prime Minister Modi.

"Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South," Modi posted on X along with a video of his announcing that the African Union has become a permanent member of the G20.

"Thrilled to have the African Union as a permanent member. A milestone for the G20 family indeed." India circulated a new paragraph among the G20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict in the joint leaders' declaration to be unveiled at the end of the summit, diplomatic sources said.

A lack of consensus on the text on Ukraine may result in the summit ending without a joint declaration, which will be a first for the grouping.

The G20 countries account for 85 per cent of the world's economic output and 75 per cent of world trade.

The G20 is also home to two-thirds of the world population and Modi has repeatedly stressed that the group also hears the voice of the Global South.

A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha's Sun Temple served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue.

The backdrop carried a striking image of the Konark Wheel with the G20 logo on one side and the theme of India's presidency of the grouping -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth. One Family. One Future' -- on the other.

Modi welcomed the leaders amid melodious strains of shehnai as flags of G20 member countries, invited nations and several international organisations fluttered in the pleasant morning breeze.

A multi-layer security cover has been put in place around the Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi where the summit is taking place while vehicle checking in New Delhi and bordering areas has been intensified.