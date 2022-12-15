 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

At full steam, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project now has nearly 99% land acquired

News18
Dec 15, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

The bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra, with 100% of land acquired in the Union Territory.

Representative image

At least 1,374.20 hectares has been acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, famous as bullet train, accounting for nearly 99% of the total land required, according to the Union Ministry of Railways documents seen by News18.

The bullet train will pass through Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Maharashtra, with 100% of land acquired in the Union Territory.

In Gujarat, 943.53 Ha out of 954.3 Ha has been acquired, accounting for 98.87% of the total land required in the state. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the entire 7.90 Ha land and in Maharashtra, 422.77 Ha out of 430.45 Ha (98.2%) has been acquired, according to the ministry’s document, issued last week.

The total land required for the project is 1,392.63 Ha. “Approximately 1,374.20 Ha (98.68%) land has been acquired,” the document reads. Until July approximately 1,264 Ha (90.5%) land was acquired.

“The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project was estimated as Rs 1,08,000 crore in 2015. The final project cost will be ascertained only after completion of land acquisition, finalisation of all contract packages and associated timelines,” the ministry said.

Up to October 31, 2022, an expenditure of Rs 32,937 crore has been incurred on the MAHSR Project. The document further said the cost of systems and rolling stock will be known after award of contract.