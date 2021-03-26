English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Demonstrated for Bangladesh's freedom at age of 20-22, went to jail: PM Modi

Modi also recalled the contribution of late former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST
PM Modi in Dhaka (Photo: Twitter/MEAIndia)

PM Modi in Dhaka (Photo: Twitter/MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Dhaka on an official visit, said on March 26 that he was jailed during the early years of his life after he staged a demonstration to support Bangladesh's freedom.

"I was about 20-22 years old when along with some friends I had protested in favour of Bangladesh during its struggle," Modi said, during his keynote address at the state event marking the country's 50th year of independence.

The Indian prime minister also recalled the "atrocities" committed by Pakistan, which held control of Bangladesh - then known as East Pakistan - till the war of 1971 with India.

"Pakistan’s atrocities in Bangladesh are well known…the pictures didn’t allow me to sleep," he recalled.

Modi also paid homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rehman - the founding father of Bangladesh - who led the movement for the country's liberation from Pakistan.

Close

Related stories

“We will not forget those who gave their lives for Bangladesh. Bangabandhu Mujibur Rehman was a ray of hope. He made sure that no country could enslave Bangladesh," he said.

The efforts of late former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, who led India into the 1971 war against Pakistan and supported the Bangladesh independence movement, are also well recognised, Modi added.

The 50th anniversary of Bangladesh coincides with the 75th independence year of India, Modi told the gathering, adding that the next 25 years are crucial for both the countries.

"Our heritage is shared, our growth is shared, our targets and opportunities are also shared. While there are similar opportunities in trade and industry, there are similar challenges in terrorism," he said.

This was the first foreign visit of the Indian PM after the outbreak of coronavirus last year. Demonstrations were held by Left and Islamist groups in parts of Dhaka against the Sheikh Hasina-led government's decision to invite Modi as a chief guest for the 50th independence anniversary celebrations.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bangladesh #Bangladesh 50th Independence Day #Dhaka #Narendra Modi #Pakistan
first published: Mar 26, 2021 08:59 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.