Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:24 PM IST

At 9.4 degrees, Delhi's records coldest morning this season

The minimum temperature on Thursday was three notches below normal.

PTI

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 9.4 degrees celsius on Thursday morning, the lowest this season so far, due to cold winds blowing from snow-capped western Himalayas.

The city recorded a low of 10.6 degrees on Wednesday. Normally, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, records a minimum of 12.3 degrees from November 19 to November 21.

Close

The average minimum temperature from November 22 to November 26 is 11.3 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of IMD, had earlier said the month of November this year is expected to be the coldest in the last four to five years.

The IMD had earlier predicted a drop in the minimum temperature in Delhi as cold winds have started blowing from hilly regions, which have witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall.

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:24 pm

