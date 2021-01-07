MARKET NEWS

At 5265 MW, Delhi records season's highest power demand

On December 1, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand was 3,504 MW. Since then, the city's peak power demand has increased by over 50 percent.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
Representative image

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW on Thursday, the highest so far this winter, due to the continuing chilly weather, discom officials said.

The peak power demand of the city has increased by over four per cent since January 1. It registered an increase of over 50 per cent since December 1 and by 67 per cent since November 1, 2020, they said.

"Delhi's peak power demand continues to increase due to the city's chilly weather. Today, the peak power demand clocked 5,265 MW, the season's highest of this winter, pipping this season's previous high of 5,021 MW recorded on January 1," said a spokesperson of BSES.

BSES discoms — BRPL and BYPL — successfully met the power demand of 2,187 MW and 1,093 MW in their respective areas. Delhi's peak power demand had crossed the 5,000 MW for the first time this winter on January 1, he said.

On December 1, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand was 3,504 MW. Since then, the city's peak power demand has increased by over 50 percent. Delhi's peak power demand this winter can go up to 5,480 MW, surpassing last year's winter demand, projected the discom officials.

Last year, it had risen to 5,343 MW. The peak winter power demand in BRPL and BYPL areas had reached 2,020 MW and 1,165 MW respectively during last winter. This year, it is expected to reach 2,200 MW and 1,270 MW for BRPL and BYPL respectively, said the BSES spokesperson.
TAGS: #BSES #Delhi #electricity #India
first published: Jan 7, 2021 08:45 pm

