App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

At 42%, water stock in Maharashtra dams 3-times more than last year

According to a Maharashtra government report of May 15, the 3,267 major, medium and minor projects across the state collectively reported live (useful) storage of 17,066.71 million cubic metre, which is 41.73 percent of their total capacity of holding 40,897.95 million cubic metres live stock.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Even as the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra is grim, there is some solace for the state as far as the water stock is concerned as it has reported nearly three times more useful storage as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The state had faced successive years of drought over the past few years. However, most parts of the state had received good rainfall last year.

According to a Maharashtra government report of May 15, the 3,267 major, medium and minor projects across the state collectively reported live (useful) storage of 17,066.71 million cubic metre, which is 41.73 percent of their total capacity of holding 40,897.95 million cubic metres live stock.

Close

On May 15 last year, the collective stock available across these dams was 14.92 percent.

related news

Some major dams, including Manjara (in Beed) in the Marathwada region, which witnesses parched swathes during the summer, however, have run out of their useful content this year as they had in the last season too.

The nine major dams in the Aurangabad division of Marathwada have 1,798.89 million cubic metre stock till now, which is 43.9 percent of 4,097.77 million cubic metre collective storage capacity of live storage.

Last year, the stock available across these dams in Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani districts was just 0.44 percent.

The Jayakwadi dam at Paithan in Aurangabad district, a key project in the region, had dried (in terms of live stock) last year. However, this year, it has reported a big leap of 1,017.91 million cubic metre live stock, that is 46.89 percent of its capacity of holding 2,170.93 million cubic metre useful storage.

Similarly, the dams in Majalgaon (Beed), Yeldari and Siddeshwar (Hingoli) and Lower Terna (Osmanabad) recorded relatively better stock this year.

The dams like Manjara, Sina Kolegaon (Osmanabad) and Lower Dudhana dams, however, have run out of their useful stock as they had last year.

The 10 major dams in the Amravati division of Vidarbha, which too witnessed dry stretches when the temperature soared, have at present 1,190.48 million cubic metre live stock, that is 47.95 percent of their collective useful storage of 2,482.65 million cubic metre.

On the same day last year, the total useful stock available at these dams in the division- which covers districts such as Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Yavatmal- was 16 percent.

The Khadakpurna and Pentakali dams, which ran into dead storage last year, have reported 29.35 percent and 81.83 percent of their respective total useful stock holding capacity now.

In the Nagpur division of the region, the live stock available in the 15 major dams was 1,755.41 million cubic metre, that is, 51.34 percent of their collective 3,418.87 million cubic metre live stock.

In 2019, the live stock available on the corresponding day in the dams in the division that covers districts like Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia, besides Nagpur was 6.95 percent.

The Gosikhurd (Bhandara) and Nand (Nagpur) dams, which had no live stock left last year, have reported availability of 15.62 percent and 22.7 percent of their respective useful storage holding capacity.

The Dina dam in Gadchiroli has no live water stock left in it this year too.

The six dams in the Konkan region- comprising Palghar, Sindhudurg and Thane- have 49.28 percent (892.44 million cubic metre) of their collective 1,683.65 million cubic metre capacity live stock as against 31.02 percent last year.

Nashik division's 24 dams together haveavailable 1,591.86 million cubic metre (42.58 percent) of their 3,738.75 million cubic metre collective live stock holding capacity.

In the previous year, the stock available in the region that covers districts like Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Nashik, was 11.71 percent.

The Pune region with 29 dams has 4,528.3 million cubic metre (40.14 percent) live stock available at present of the total live stock holding capacity of 11,281.44 million cubic metre.

Last year, the live stock available across these dams in Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Satara and Solapur was 13.57 percent.

The Dimbhe, Ghod (Chinchani), Pimpalgaon Joge and Wadaj dams in Pune and Bhima (Ujjani) project in Solapur, which had recorded 0 percent live stock, are all better placed this year, according to the data.

The Temghar dam in Pune, which also reported 0 percent stock last year, has 2.12 percent live stock available this year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Ensure treatment to non-COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC to Maharashtra govt

Ensure treatment to non-COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC to Maharashtra govt

Moneycontrol Pro weekender | Nirmala Sitharaman’s Big Bang Theory

Moneycontrol Pro weekender | Nirmala Sitharaman’s Big Bang Theory

Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

Stop acting like money lender, give cash rather than credit: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.