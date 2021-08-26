At 397, Mumbai logs highest cases since July 28; 7 die, 507 recover

PTI

Mumbai reported 397 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count in nearly a month, and seven fresh fatalities on Thursday, while 507 patients recovered from the infection, a senior civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,42,401, while the death toll jumped to 15,963 in the financial capital.

The city witnessed a marginal rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 343 infections and four deaths.

At 397, Mumbai reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day since July 28, when the daily count was 404.

Also, this is the third time since August 16, when Mumbai had reported 190 coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 2020, that the metropolis has logged over 300 infections.

On August 20, Mumbai had reported 322 cases and 342 infections were registered on August 25.

The city is witnessing a steady rise in cases since the last few days, as per BMC data, though the number of daily tests has dropped from over 50,000 conducted on a few days last week.

The BMC official said a total of 41,628 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 90,60,423.

With the discharge of 507 patients from hospitals during the day, the tally of recovered cases rose to 7,21,257, he said. The city now has 2,736 active COVID-19 cases.

Notably, on the 12th consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in the city were free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings stood at 24.

The civic body of Mumbai seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five persons there test positive for coronavirus.

According to the official, Mumbai's case doubling time has dipped to 1,825 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases between August 19 and August 25 was 0.04 per cent.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were recorded on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.