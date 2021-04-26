At 3,876, Mumbai reports lowest COVID-19 cases since March 30

PTI

Mumbai reported 3,876 new COVID- 19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since March 30, while 70 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, with the addition of 3,876 cases, the COVID-19 tally increased to 6,31,527, while the death toll jumped to 12,853.

As compared to Sunday, the metropolis has reported 1,666 fewer cases, but six more deaths. A day before, the financial capital had registered 5,542 new cases and 64 fatalities.

The city had witnessed 4,758 new cases on March 30 and after that it registered a sudden surge in infections. On April 4, Mumbai had added a record 11,163 cases and 10,000- plus infections on a couple of days in the current month.

The number of daily cases has been gradually declining in the last few days.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai saw 28,328 COVID-19 tests, the lowest this month, taking the number of samples examined so far to 52,72,062, the data showed.

Also, 9,150 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 5,46,861, the civic body said.

With this, the tally of active cases has gone down to 70,373, it said.

Since the last few days, the number of discharged patients has been higher than the new COVID-19 cases.

As per the BMC data, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 87 per cent, while the infection growth rate has dropped to 1.09 per cent.

The case doubling rate improved to 62 days, the civic body said.

According to the BMC, the number of active containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) stood at 104, while the city currently has 1,084 sealed buildings.

Earlier in the day, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra government's COVID-19 task force, said Mumbai may have turned the corner in its fight against the pandemic.

The turnaround was due to the metropolis tackling the surge during the second COVID-19 wave with an "ATM strategy", which is 'Assess, Triage and Transfer, and Management', he said.

Dr Joshi, an endocrinologist, told PTI that Mumbai may have hit the second wave peak and the flattening phase could have begun.

"During the first wave (last year), Mumbai used to hardly conduct 15,000 to 18,000 tests. However, during the second wave (which started around mid-February), the test numbers range between 40,000 and 50,000.

"Mumbai has passed the peak as cases are plateauing, but the plateau could be longer," Joshi said.