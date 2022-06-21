At 3,659, Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases jump by 55%; one fatality

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 1,781 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,41,762 and the toll to 1,47,889, a health department official said. The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported a day earlier.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle, that includes the country's financial capital and its surrounding metropolitan region, led with 2,952 cases, followed by 454 in Pune, 72 in Nashik, 69 in Nagpur, 28 in Akola, 27 in Aurangabad and 26 in Latur. The addition to the tally in Mumbai Circle included 1,781 in the metropolis, which also reported the lone death for the day.

The discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 77,68,958, leaving the state with 24,915 active cases, he said. Mumbai leads with an active tally of 14,146, followed by 5,569 in neighbouring Thane, the official added.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent, while the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent. With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314.