At 190, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 cases since April 2020

PTI

Mumbai reported 190 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since April 2020, and three fresh deaths due to the infection, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,526, while the death toll jumped to 15,992.

Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below the 200-mark in Mumbai for the first time since April 2020, whereas for the third time this month, the city logged three fatalities in a day.

Earlier on August 3 and 9, the city had reported three fatalities on each day.

Also, for the third consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in Mumbai remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings came down to 21.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.

The financial capital witnessed a marginal drop in the daily COVID-19 cases and the fatalities as compared to Sunday when it had reported 267 cases and four deaths.

With 26,484 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 86,78,746, the official said. The overall number of recovered patients increased to 7,18,354 with the discharge of 271 patients from hospitals in the last 24 hours, he said. Mumbai now has 2,749 active cases.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, the official said. According to the BMC official, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,966 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between August 9 and 15 was 0.04 per cent.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day - at 90 - were witnessed on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.