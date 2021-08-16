MARKET NEWS

At 190, Mumbai logs lowest COVID-19 cases since April 2020

The financial capital witnessed a marginal drop in the daily COVID-19 cases and the fatalities as compared to Sunday when it had reported 267 cases and four deaths.

PTI
August 16, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
PTI

PTI

Mumbai reported 190 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the lowest daily count since April 2020, and three fresh deaths due to the infection, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with this, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,39,526, while the death toll jumped to 15,992.

Notably, the daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below the 200-mark in Mumbai for the first time since April 2020, whereas for the third time this month, the city logged three fatalities in a day.

Earlier on August 3 and 9, the city had reported three fatalities on each day.

Also, for the third consecutive day, slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) in Mumbai remained free of containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings came down to 21.

The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus.

The financial capital witnessed a marginal drop in the daily COVID-19 cases and the fatalities as compared to Sunday when it had reported 267 cases and four deaths.

With 26,484 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 86,78,746, the official said. The overall number of recovered patients increased to 7,18,354 with the discharge of 271 patients from hospitals in the last 24 hours, he said. Mumbai now has 2,749 active cases.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, the official said. According to the BMC official, Mumbai's case doubling rate has climbed to 1,966 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between August 9 and 15 was 0.04 per cent.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day - at 90 - were witnessed on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Aug 16, 2021 08:30 pm

