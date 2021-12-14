MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Asymptomatic flyer from Nigeria suspected for Omicron variant

Along with his samples, those of his close contacts – mostly relatives – have been sent to Bengaluru lab for whole genome sequencing, the minister said.

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Omicron variant [Representative image]

Omicron variant [Representative image]

A 47-year-old man who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha tested positive for COVID-19 and is suspected to have S-gene drop indicating Omicron, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Along with his samples, those of his close contacts – mostly relatives – have been sent to Bengaluru lab for whole genome sequencing, the minister said.

Although Chief Minister M K Stalin made it mandatory to thoroughly screen all the passengers who arrive from the high risk countries, this man who arrived here on December 10 via Doha tested positive for coronavirus during the RT-PCT test, the minister said.

During the test it was found that he had S-gene drop indicating Omicron variant. Though he was asymptomatic he and his six close contacts – mostly relatives – were admitted to the government facility at the King Institute, Guindy, for treatment, the Minister told reporters here.

Their samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing, he said and claimed the man was safe.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Nigeria #Omicron
first published: Dec 14, 2021 02:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.