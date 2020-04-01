App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aster DM Healthcare offers facilities in Kerala to treat coronavirus patients

Aster has hospitals at Kochi, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kottakal and Wayanad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The management of a Dubai-based healthcare provider having a chain of hospitals in Kerala on Wednesday offered 750 beds in its facilities for treating COVID-19 patients in the state.

Aster DM Healthcare also announced Rs 2.5 crore support to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the efforts taken by the state government to contain and eradicate COVID-19.

Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, made these announcements following his conversation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the company said in a release here.



"Aster shall dedicate 750 beds in these hospitals for accepting patients referred by the Government authorities for expert management. Aster shall explore with the Government to organize cluster of isolation/ observation rooms for suspected and positive COVID cases, around the Aster hospitals in Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur by seeking the co-operation of hotel and apartment owners," the release said.

The doctors and nurses of Aster shall provide medical support in these facilities, it added.

"We remain committed to working with the governments and the people in the countries that we operate in to help fight COVID-19," Moopen said.



First Published on Apr 1, 2020 01:31 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Kerala

