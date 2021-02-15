Assembly Polls 2021 | Election officials to be treated as frontline workers, get vaccinated: CEC Sunil Arora
Assembly polls 2021: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said that the number of voters in polling booths would be reduced to 1,000 and more polling booths would be arranged – to ensure social distancing.
February 15, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
File image: CEC Sunil Arora
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on February 14 said all officials involved in conducting the upcoming assembly elections will be treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated for COVID-19 on priority.
“On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Union Health Ministry had issued orders that all officials on election duty would be treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated on priority,” Arora told reporters.
The announcement came after Arora met with representatives of political parties and senior officials in Kerala.
Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry in April-May. Just like the Bihar election in October-November 2020, the commission is likely to put in place additional safety procedure and measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Arora said the number of voters in polling booths would be brought down to 1,000 and more polling booths would be arranged – to ensure social distancing. In Kerala, there would also be 15,000 additional booths, he said.
The chief election commissioner also said the poll schedule would be fixed only after considering opinions raised by political parties, reviewing the availability of central forces, academic examinations and local festivals.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam while facing Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) as a joint opposition force. However, in West Bengal, the saffron party is aiming to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Congress is fighting to retain power in Puducherry. In Kerala too, the Congress and its allies are hoping to displace the ruling Left Front and keep up the pattern of power shifting every five years in the state. In Tamil Nadu, the opposition alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is taking on the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which has joined hands with the BJP.Read | Political battles in 2021: Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other events to watch out for