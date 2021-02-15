MARKET NEWS

Assembly Polls 2021 | Election officials to be treated as frontline workers, get vaccinated: CEC Sunil Arora

Assembly polls 2021: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said that the number of voters in polling booths would be reduced to 1,000 and more polling booths would be arranged – to ensure social distancing.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
File image: CEC Sunil Arora

File image: CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on February 14 said all officials involved in conducting the upcoming assembly elections will be treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated for COVID-19 on priority.

“On the recommendation of the Election Commission, the Union Health Ministry had issued orders that all officials on election duty would be treated as frontline workers and would be vaccinated on priority,” Arora told reporters.

The announcement came after Arora met with representatives of political parties and senior officials in Kerala.

Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry in April-May. Just like the Bihar election in October-November 2020, the commission is likely to put in place additional safety procedure and measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Arora said the number of voters in polling booths would be brought down to 1,000 and more polling booths would be arranged – to ensure social distancing. In Kerala, there would also be 15,000 additional booths, he said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show



The chief election commissioner also said the poll schedule would be fixed only after considering opinions raised by political parties, reviewing the availability of central forces, academic examinations and local festivals.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam while facing Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) as a joint opposition force. However, in West Bengal, the saffron party is aiming to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Congress is fighting to retain power in Puducherry. In Kerala too, the Congress and its allies are hoping to displace the ruling Left Front and keep up the pattern of power shifting every five years in the state. In Tamil Nadu, the opposition alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is taking on the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) which has joined hands with the BJP.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India #Politics #Sunil Arora #vaccine
first published: Feb 15, 2021 10:18 am

