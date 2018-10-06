Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: 2-phase polling for Chhattisgarh; MP, Mizoram to vote on Nov 28 and Rajasthan, Telangana on Dec 7

Live now
Oct 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Election Commission of India on October 6 announced polling dates for the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana.
BREAKING: Votes for all states' will be counted on December 11, 2018
RAJASTHAN/TELANGANA
Date of polling: December 7
MADHYA PRADESH/ MIZORAM
Date of polling: November 28
POLL SCHEDULE:
Chhattisgarh
PHASE II
Polling: November 12
PHASE II
Northern Chhattisgarh: 90 constituencies
Date of Polling: November 20
Ceiling for assembly expenditure in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan at Rs 28 lakh, while for Mizoram, it is Rs 20 lakh
JUST IN: Model Code of Conduct will be effective from today (after the press conference) in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram as well as Telangana, says OP Rawat
CEC OP Rawat: Elections in all four states will be held before December 15
OP Rawat: Voters' assistance booths will be set up by the poll panel in all constituencies.
OP Rawat: The Election Commission's theme this year is "Accessible Elections", the panel has launched photo voter slips in Braille.
O P Rawat announces end-of-terms for the four states going to polls:
Chhattisgarh: Term ends January 5, with total no. of seats at 90
Madhya Pradesh: Term ends January 7, with total no. of seats at 230
Rajasthan: Term end January 20, with number of seats at 200
Mizoram: Term ends December 15, with number of seats at 40
CEC OP Rawat: The Election Commission confirms that no dates will be announced for Telangana elections, due to various reasons.
JUST IN: The poll panel begins addressing the press conference
The Election Commission's presser to announce assembly election polling dates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will start shortly. Stay tuned for live updates.
Rahul Gandhi says that today, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities are exploited. "One by one their rights are being taken away from them. On one side there is BJP, on the other side are the marginalised and the Congress party standing with them," says Gandhi.
"We are committed to ensure the welfare of women and mothers who are working. That is why we have decided to give 26 weeks maternity leave to them," says PM Modi.
PM Modi launches a scheme to provide water to over 2 lakh hectares of land in Rajasthan.
We look at the total needs of a household from a tap, water, electricity, and house, says PM Modi. "We believe in providing all the requirements at once."
"We are against creating differences," says PM Modi, adding that their government brought in strict laws to punish rapists.
“The sad part is that the rights we gave you was snatched by BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Rafale deal given to HAL would've created hundreds of jobs in India.
"There would be no Indian who would not be proud of our Jawans and the surgical strike they conducted. But look at Congress. They even mocked our Jawans," says PM Modi.
Hitting out at the BJP government over Nirav Modi’s ‘planned’ escape, Rahul Gandhi said that the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by the diamond trader. “Congress allocated Rs 35,000 crore to MNREGA. But BJP is taking away all the funds allocated to this scheme. Today, the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by Nirav Modi,” he said.
Farmers will earn Rs 62,000 crore more in every harvest because of BJP, says PM Modi.
PM Modi says that the Congress did not implement minimum support price (MSP) because they did not care. "We had promised to give 1.5 MSP to farmers and we did," says PM Modi.
Talking about the surgical strike, PM Modi asked what has happened to Congress? Modi says that Congress should be ashamed to not appreciate the efforts of soldiers.
"In a healthy democracy, a strong opposition is needed. But, we have a set of people who not only failed in government for 60 long years but also have failed as an opposition," says PM Modi.
Congress leaders are busy serving one family. No wonder they do not have the time to come to the State Assembly or raise issues concerning Rajasthan, women empowerment, other development issues, says PM Modi.