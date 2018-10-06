App
Oct 06, 2018 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: 2-phase polling for Chhattisgarh; MP, Mizoram to vote on Nov 28 and Rajasthan, Telangana on Dec 7

'Accessible Elections' is the theme this year, poll panel to focus on the differently-abled

highlights

  • Oct 06, 03:30 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 03:25 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Votes for all states' will be counted on December 11, 2018

  • Oct 06, 03:24 PM (IST)

    RAJASTHAN/TELANGANA

    Date of polling: December 7

  • Oct 06, 03:23 PM (IST)

    MADHYA PRADESH/ MIZORAM

    Date of polling: November 28

  • Oct 06, 03:22 PM (IST)

    POLL SCHEDULE:

    Chhattisgarh

    PHASE II

    Polling: November 12 

    PHASE II

    Northern Chhattisgarh: 90 constituencies

    Date of Polling: November 20

  • Oct 06, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Ceiling for assembly expenditure in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan at Rs 28 lakh, while for Mizoram, it is Rs 20 lakh

  • Oct 06, 03:13 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Model Code of Conduct will be effective from today (after the press conference) in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram as well as Telangana, says OP Rawat

  • Oct 06, 03:12 PM (IST)

    CEC OP Rawat: Elections in all four states will be held before December 15

  • Oct 06, 03:09 PM (IST)

    OP Rawat: Voters' assistance booths will be set up by the poll panel in all constituencies.

  • Oct 06, 03:09 PM (IST)

    OP Rawat: The Election Commission's theme this year is "Accessible Elections", the panel has launched photo voter slips in Braille.

  • Oct 06, 03:08 PM (IST)

    O P Rawat announces end-of-terms for the four states going to polls:


    Chhattisgarh: Term ends January 5, with total no. of seats at 90

    Madhya Pradesh: Term ends January 7, with total no. of seats at 230

    Rajasthan: Term end January 20, with number of seats at 200

    Mizoram: Term ends December 15, with number of seats at 40

  • Oct 06, 03:05 PM (IST)

    CEC OP Rawat: The Election Commission confirms that no dates will be announced for Telangana elections, due to various reasons.

  • Oct 06, 03:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: The poll panel begins addressing the press conference

  • Oct 06, 02:47 PM (IST)

    The Election Commission's presser to announce assembly election polling dates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will start shortly. Stay tuned for live updates. 

  • Oct 06, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says that today, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities are exploited. "One by one their rights are being taken away from them. On one side there is BJP, on the other side are the marginalised and the Congress party standing with them," says Gandhi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:41 PM (IST)

    "We are committed to ensure the welfare of women and mothers who are working. That is why we have decided to give 26 weeks maternity leave to them," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi launches a scheme to provide water to over 2 lakh hectares of land in Rajasthan. 

  • Oct 06, 02:37 PM (IST)

    We look at the total needs of a household from a tap, water, electricity, and house, says PM Modi. "We believe in providing all the requirements at once."

  • Oct 06, 02:34 PM (IST)

    "We are against creating differences," says PM Modi, adding that their government brought in strict laws to punish rapists. 

  • Oct 06, 02:33 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:32 PM (IST)

    “The sad part is that the rights we gave you was snatched by BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Rafale deal given to HAL would've created hundreds of jobs in India. 

  • Oct 06, 02:31 PM (IST)

    "There would be no Indian who would not be proud of our Jawans and the surgical strike they conducted. But look at Congress. They even mocked our Jawans," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Hitting out at the BJP government over Nirav Modi’s ‘planned’ escape, Rahul Gandhi said that the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by the diamond trader. “Congress allocated Rs 35,000 crore to MNREGA. But BJP is taking away all the funds allocated to this scheme. Today, the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by Nirav Modi,” he said.

  • Oct 06, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Farmers will earn Rs 62,000 crore more in every harvest because of BJP, says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:28 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:28 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says that the Congress did not implement minimum support price (MSP) because they did not care. "We had promised to give 1.5 MSP to farmers and we did," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:26 PM (IST)


    Talking about the surgical strike, PM Modi asked what has happened to Congress? Modi says that Congress should be ashamed to not appreciate the efforts of soldiers. 

  • Oct 06, 02:23 PM (IST)

    "In a healthy democracy, a strong opposition is needed. But, we have a set of people who not only failed in government for 60 long years but also have failed as an opposition," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Congress leaders are busy serving one family. No wonder they do not have the time to come to the State Assembly or raise issues concerning Rajasthan, women empowerment, other development issues, says PM Modi. 

