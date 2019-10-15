Assembly, Lok Sabha bypolls 2019: Full list of seats and all you need to know

While all eyes are on the Legislative Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, there are 53 bypolls for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats slated to be held on October 21.

Voting in these bypolls will be held along with the polling in Haryana and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

While announcing the poll schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra state polls, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, it added two more Assembly bypolls in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat to the list.

However, the EC postponed bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. These seats belong to rebel Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had been disqualified by the previous Speaker.

The Assembly bypolls will be held in seats spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The elections there were necessitated there for various reasons.

Lok Sabha bypolls will be held for seats in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Here’s a list of Assembly bypolls, sorted by states:

KhonsaRatabariJaniaRangapara

Sonari

KishanganjSimri BakhtiarpurDaraundaNathnagar

Belhar

Chitrakot

TharadKheraluAmraiwadiLunawadRadhanpur

Bayad

Dharamshala

Pachhad

ManjeshwarErnakulamAroorKonni

Vattiyoorkavu

Jhabua

Shella

Bijepur

Kamraj Nagar

PhagwaraMukerianDakha

Jalalabad

Mandawa

Khinwsar

PoklokMartam

Gangtok

Vikravandi

Nanguneri

Huzurnagar

GangohRampurIslasLucknow Cantt.GovindnagarManikpurPratapgarhZaidpurJalalpurBalha

Ghosi

Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in:

Samastipur, Bihar

Satara, Maharashtra

The by-election in Bihar’s Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency was necessitated by the demise of Ramchandra Paswan. He was a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and the younger brother of Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

A Congress candidate is taking on LJP’s candidate here.

The Satara bypoll was necessitated after sitting MP from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Udayanraje Bhosale, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from Lok Sabha.

This bypoll was not announced on September 21, along with other election schedules. The decision to hold the bypoll was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on a petition regarding the elections. The order had reached EC on September 23.

Udayanraje Bhosale, now contesting on a BJP ticket, is being challenged by NCP’s Shriniwas Patil.

EC has postponed bypolls to 15 Assembly seats Karnataka to December 5. The counting will take place on December 9.