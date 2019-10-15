App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly, Lok Sabha bypolls 2019: Full list of seats and all you need to know

Voting in these bypolls will be held along with the polling in Haryana and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will be held on October 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While all eyes are on the Legislative Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, there are 53 bypolls for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats slated to be held on October 21.

Voting in these bypolls will be held along with the polling in Haryana and Maharashtra. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.

While announcing the poll schedule for Haryana and Maharashtra state polls, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, it added two more Assembly bypolls in Gujarat and Maharashtra’s Satara Lok Sabha seat to the list.

However, the EC postponed bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. These seats belong to rebel Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had been disqualified by the previous Speaker.

The Assembly bypolls will be held in seats spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The elections there were necessitated there for various reasons.

Lok Sabha bypolls will be held for seats in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Here’s a list of Assembly bypolls, sorted by states:

Arunachal Pradesh (1)

Khonsa

Assam (4)
Ratabari
Jania
Rangapara

Sonari

Bihar (5)
Kishanganj
Simri Bakhtiarpur
Daraunda
Nathnagar

Belhar

Chhattisgarh (1)

Chitrakot

Gujarat (6)
Tharad
Kheralu
Amraiwadi
Lunawad
Radhanpur

Bayad

Himachal Pradesh (2)
Dharamshala

Pachhad

Kerala (5)
Manjeshwar
Ernakulam
Aroor
Konni

Vattiyoorkavu

Madhya Pradesh (1)

Jhabua

Meghalaya (1)

Shella

Odisha (1)

Bijepur

Puducherry (1)

Kamraj Nagar

Punjab (4)
Phagwara
Mukerian
Dakha

Jalalabad

Rajasthan (2)
Mandawa

Khinwsar

Sikkim (3)
Poklok
Martam

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu (2)
Vikravandi

Nanguneri

Telangana (1)

Huzurnagar

Uttar Pradesh (11)
Gangoh
Rampur
Islas
Lucknow Cantt.
Govindnagar
Manikpur
Pratapgarh
Zaidpur
Jalalpur
Balha

Ghosi

Lok Sabha bypolls will be held in:

Samastipur, Bihar

Satara, Maharashtra

The by-election in Bihar’s Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency was necessitated by the demise of Ramchandra Paswan. He was a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and the younger brother of Union Minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

A Congress candidate is taking on LJP’s candidate here.

The Satara bypoll was necessitated after sitting MP from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Udayanraje Bhosale, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from Lok Sabha.

This bypoll was not announced on September 21, along with other election schedules. The decision to hold the bypoll was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on a petition regarding the elections. The order had reached EC on September 23.

Udayanraje Bhosale, now contesting on a BJP ticket, is being challenged by NCP’s Shriniwas Patil.

EC has postponed bypolls to 15 Assembly seats Karnataka to December 5. The counting will take place on December 9.

Assembly Elections 2019: For the latest news, views and updates, click here

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #bypolls #Current Affairs #India #Politics

