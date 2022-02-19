Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 19: Voting for Tamil Nadu civic urban body polls underway

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The voting in the urban civic polls in Tamil Nadu began on February 19 at 7 AM across the state amid tight police security and arrangements including ramps to ensure hassle-free experience to the differently- abled. Voting for the urban local body elections is being held in a single phase today, after a gap of 11 years.

Voting began in

urban regions spread across 38 districts at 7 AM with Tamil Nadu State Election Commission ensuring monitoring polling stations through web streaming and CCTV cameras and state police deploying nearly 1 lakh personnel for security.

Also, around 71 per cent of 62.10 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the second phase of polling for the three-tier panchayat elections on February 18.

Barring stray disruptions, the voting was by and large peaceful in comparison to the first phase held on February 16. Nearly 71 per cent of the electorate voted at 20,436 polling booths to seal the fate of 747 candidates for 186 Zilla Parishad (ZP) posts in 1514 panchayats across 68 blocks in the state, an official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Nearly 71 per cent of the electorate voted at 20,436 polling booths to seal the fate of 747 candidates for 186 Zilla Parishad (ZP) posts in 1514 panchayats across 68 blocks in the state, an official of the State Election Commission (SEC) said.