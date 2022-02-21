Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 21: Nearly 71% turnout recorded in Punjab, 61.6% in UP

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Winning with good margin in both regions: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi
''I'm winning with a good margin from both the regions I'm contesting from... Arvind Kejriwal (AAP national convener) is a lying man, he speaks big lies & either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes,'' said Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi. ''If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power (in Punjab), there will be no change, as they have political leaders who get rejected from all sides. They're neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple,'' he added.
I'm winning with a good margin from both the regions I'm contesting from... Arvind Kejriwal (AAP national convener) is a lying man, he speaks big lies & either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes: Punjab Chief Minister & Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/K9VTgClobn— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022