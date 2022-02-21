Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 21: Nearly 71% turnout recorded in Punjab, 61.6% in UP

February 21, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Nearly 71 percent polling was recorded till 5 pm in the assembly elections in Punjab, while in the third of the seven phase polls in Uttar Pradesh, it was more than 60 per cent, according to official data. Polling was held in these states from 8 am to 6 pm, but both have released voting data only till 5 pm.

The updated approximate voting percentage in UP, according to the Election Commission's