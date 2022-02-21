English
    February 21, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 21: Nearly 71% turnout recorded in Punjab, 61.6% in UP

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE February 21: While in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the polls to the 403-member assembly, in Punjab, 1,304 candidates contested the elections.

    Nearly 71 percent polling was recorded till 5 pm in the assembly elections in Punjab, while in the third of the seven phase polls in Uttar Pradesh, it was more than 60 per cent, according to official data. Polling was held in these states from 8 am to 6 pm, but both have released voting data only till 5 pm.

    The updated approximate voting percentage in UP, according to the Election Commission's

    Turnout App till 5 pm, was 61.61 per cent. The average voter turnout for the single-phase election to the 117-member assembly in Punjab was 69.65 per cent, according to the state chief electoral office.

    Results for the assembly elections of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be declared on March 10 along with that of Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. While in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the polls to the 403-member assembly, in Punjab, 1,304 candidates contested the elections.
    • February 21, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Winning with good margin in both regions: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi
      ''I'm winning with a good margin from both the regions I'm contesting from... Arvind Kejriwal (AAP national convener) is a lying man, he speaks big lies & either flips on his statements or sometimes apologizes,'' said Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi. ''If instead of Congress, AAP comes to power (in Punjab), there will be no change, as they have political leaders who get rejected from all sides. They're neither revolutionary nor is he (Arvind Kejriwal) a Bhagat Singh disciple,'' he added.

    • February 21, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Conditions of goons in UP such that they feel jail is safest for them: Rajnath Singh
      ''The condition of goons and criminals in the state is that they feel jail is the safest place for them. Yogi Adityanath has worked on improving the condition of law and order in Uttar Pradesh,'' said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Bakshi Talab in Lucknow

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Voter turnout till 5 pm on February 20
      The average voter turnout till 5 pm was 61.61% in UP and 69.65% in Punjab

       

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
