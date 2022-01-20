MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Assembly Elections 2022: Congress reveals second list of candidates for UP polls

Congress' list includes 16 women candidates. This is in addition to the 50 women candidates announced last week

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress, on January 20, declared its second list of 41 candidates — including 16 women candidates — for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Last week, the Congress revealed its first list of 125 candidates — with 50 women nominees.

Here's the second list of candidates shared by IANS:
Sr NoConstituency Name and NumberCandidate Name
13 SaharanpurNagarSmt Sukhwinder Kaur
28 KairanaHaji Akhlaq
39 ThanaBhawanSatya Sayyam Saini
410 ShamliMohd Ayub Jang
511 BudhanaDevendra Kashyap
612 CharthawalSmt Dr Yasmeen Rana
713 Purqazi-SCDeepak Kumar
814 MuzaffarNagarSubodh Sharma
915 KhatauliGaurav Bhati
1016 MeerapurMaulana Jameel Qasmi
1126 ThakurdwarraSmt Salma Agha Ansari
1230 BilariSmt Kalpana Singh
1331 Chandausi-SCSmt Mithlesh
1443 SiwalkhasJagdish Sharma
1544 SardhanaSyed Rianuddin
1647 Meerut CanttAvanish Kajala
1748 MeerutRanjan Sharma
1849 MeerutSouth Nafees Saifi
1951 BarautRahul Kashyap
2052 BaghpatAnil Dev Tyagi
2155 SahibabadSmt Sangeeta Tyagi
2257 Modi NagarSmt Neeraj Kumari Prajapati
2358 DholanaArvind Sharma
2459 Hapur – SCSmt Bhawna Valmiki
2564 SikandrabadSaleem Akhtar
2665 BulandshaharSushil Chaudhary
2766 SyanaMs Poonam Pandit
2867 AnupshahrChaudhary Gajendra
2968 DebaiSmt Sunita Sharma
3069 ShikarpurZiyaur Rehman
3170 Khurja – SCTukki Mal Khatik
3271 Khair – SCSmt Monika Suryawanshi
3374 ChharraAkhilesh Sharma
3477 Iglas – SCSmt Preeti Dhangar
3581 ChhataSmt Poonam Devi
3682 MantSmt Suman Chaudhary
3787 AgraCantt – SCSikander Valmiki
3891 FatehpurSikriHeman
39121 NawabganjSmt Usha Gangwar
40131 KatraMunna Singh
41281 AkbarpurSmt Priyanka Jaiswal

The first list of candidates was announced by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP, during a press conference on January 13.

Also Read | From protests to polls: Congress women candidates in UP 'raring to fight'

The Congress, in its first list, featured a few other women candidates from varied backgrounds. They include Ritu Singh, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) member who protested against being a victim of poll violence, and Sadaf Jafar, a former state unit spokesperson of the Congress who was arrested during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2019, and Poonam Pandey, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from Shahjahanpur. Mother of the 2017 gang rape victim, a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district is also among the 50 candidates.

The common thread linking these three women is that they are all first-time contestants and that they all stood up for issues close to them.

In the run-up to the state election in Uttar Pradesh, Vadra had announced that her party would set aside 40 percent of seats for women candidates, which means fielding them from 160 out of a total 403 constituencies.

Experts say that it is a strategic move by the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for three decades, but add that it is unlikely to lead to any drastic changes in its electoral fortune.

This year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and results will be out on March 10.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Congress #India #Politics #UP Assembly elections
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:18 pm

