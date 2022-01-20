Assembly Elections 2022: Congress reveals second list of candidates for UP polls

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress, on January 20, declared its second list of 41 candidates — including 16 women candidates — for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Last week, the Congress revealed its first list of 125 candidates — with 50 women nominees.

Sr No Constituency Name and Number Candidate Name 1 3 SaharanpurNagar Smt Sukhwinder Kaur 2 8 Kairana Haji Akhlaq 3 9 ThanaBhawan Satya Sayyam Saini 4 10 Shamli Mohd Ayub Jang 5 11 Budhana Devendra Kashyap 6 12 Charthawal Smt Dr Yasmeen Rana 7 13 Purqazi-SC Deepak Kumar 8 14 MuzaffarNagar Subodh Sharma 9 15 Khatauli Gaurav Bhati 10 16 Meerapur Maulana Jameel Qasmi 11 26 Thakurdwarra Smt Salma Agha Ansari 12 30 Bilari Smt Kalpana Singh 13 31 Chandausi-SC Smt Mithlesh 14 43 Siwalkhas Jagdish Sharma 15 44 Sardhana Syed Rianuddin 16 47 Meerut Cantt Avanish Kajala 17 48 Meerut Ranjan Sharma 18 49 Meerut South Nafees Saifi 19 51 Baraut Rahul Kashyap 20 52 Baghpat Anil Dev Tyagi 21 55 Sahibabad Smt Sangeeta Tyagi 22 57 Modi Nagar Smt Neeraj Kumari Prajapati 23 58 Dholana Arvind Sharma 24 59 Hapur – SC Smt Bhawna Valmiki 25 64 Sikandrabad Saleem Akhtar 26 65 Bulandshahar Sushil Chaudhary 27 66 Syana Ms Poonam Pandit 28 67 Anupshahr Chaudhary Gajendra 29 68 Debai Smt Sunita Sharma 30 69 Shikarpur Ziyaur Rehman 31 70 Khurja – SC Tukki Mal Khatik 32 71 Khair – SC Smt Monika Suryawanshi 33 74 Chharra Akhilesh Sharma 34 77 Iglas – SC Smt Preeti Dhangar 35 81 Chhata Smt Poonam Devi 36 82 Mant Smt Suman Chaudhary 37 87 AgraCantt – SC Sikander Valmiki 38 91 FatehpurSikri Heman 39 121 Nawabganj Smt Usha Gangwar 40 131 Katra Munna Singh 41 281 Akbarpur Smt Priyanka Jaiswal

Here's the second list of candidates shared by IANS

The first list of candidates was announced by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP, during a press conference on January 13.

The Congress, in its first list, featured a few other women candidates from varied backgrounds. They include Ritu Singh, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) member who protested against being a victim of poll violence, and Sadaf Jafar, a former state unit spokesperson of the Congress who was arrested during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2019, and Poonam Pandey, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from Shahjahanpur. Mother of the 2017 gang rape victim, a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district is also among the 50 candidates.

The common thread linking these three women is that they are all first-time contestants and that they all stood up for issues close to them.

In the run-up to the state election in Uttar Pradesh, Vadra had announced that her party would set aside 40 percent of seats for women candidates, which means fielding them from 160 out of a total 403 constituencies.

Experts say that it is a strategic move by the Congress, which has been out of power in the state for three decades, but add that it is unlikely to lead to any drastic changes in its electoral fortune.

This year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and results will be out on March 10.