Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Election Commission set to announce polling dates for 4 states

Oct 06, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Election Commission's presser to announce assembly election polling dates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will start shortly. Stay tuned for live updates.
Rahul Gandhi says that today, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities are exploited. "One by one their rights are being taken away from them. On one side there is BJP, on the other side are the marginalised and the Congress party standing with them," says Gandhi.
"We are committed to ensure the welfare of women and mothers who are working. That is why we have decided to give 26 weeks maternity leave to them," says PM Modi.
PM Modi launches a scheme to provide water to over 2 lakh hectares of land in Rajasthan.
We look at the total needs of a household from a tap, water, electricity, and house, says PM Modi. "We believe in providing all the requirements at once."
"We are against creating differences," says PM Modi, adding that their government brought in strict laws to punish rapists.
“The sad part is that the rights we gave you was snatched by BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Rafale deal given to HAL would've created hundreds of jobs in India.
"There would be no Indian who would not be proud of our Jawans and the surgical strike they conducted. But look at Congress. They even mocked our Jawans," says PM Modi.
Hitting out at the BJP government over Nirav Modi’s ‘planned’ escape, Rahul Gandhi said that the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by the diamond trader. “Congress allocated Rs 35,000 crore to MNREGA. But BJP is taking away all the funds allocated to this scheme. Today, the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by Nirav Modi,” he said.
Farmers will earn Rs 62,000 crore more in every harvest because of BJP, says PM Modi.
PM Modi says that the Congress did not implement minimum support price (MSP) because they did not care. "We had promised to give 1.5 MSP to farmers and we did," says PM Modi.
Talking about the surgical strike, PM Modi asked what has happened to Congress? Modi says that Congress should be ashamed to not appreciate the efforts of soldiers.
"In a healthy democracy, a strong opposition is needed. But, we have a set of people who not only failed in government for 60 long years but also have failed as an opposition," says PM Modi.
Congress leaders are busy serving one family. No wonder they do not have the time to come to the State Assembly or raise issues concerning Rajasthan, women empowerment, other development issues, says PM Modi.
We took the responsibility to provide electricity to all villages and we took an oath to provide electricity to every household, says PM Modi. He adds that the Rajasthan government is working towards providing electricity connection to every household.
BJP does not do Hindu-Muslim politics, we are the ones who unite and not break, says PM Modi.
People who failed to rule properly for 60 years, they also failed to be an appropriate Opposition, says PM Modi. He adds that the Opposition is lazy and that they don't work, which is why they rely on lies to put forth their argument.
"After 60 years, the country has held a direction. Now, at no cost, should we give them a chance to look at this direction," says PM Modi.
PM Modi says that law and order suffer because of vote bank politics.
Reiterating his slogan "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas", PM Modi said that vote bank politics is detrimental for the development. PM adds that the BJP has worked for uniting the people and not dividing them on the basis of religion or caste.
If the parties who do vote bank politics comes to power, they divide the government officers too according to their politics and provides posts only to those who fit their vote bank politics, and thus, destroy bureaucracy, says PM Modi.
"Do not let the people who do vote-bank politics enter any corner of the country," says PM Modi.
There are people who think that they can change the course of their politics with a hug: PM Modi.
PM Modi says the vote-bank politics does not remain limited to elections. "It destroys the entire establishment," says PM Modi.
Its easy to break but to unite, takes efforts, says PM Modi.