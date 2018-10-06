App
Oct 06, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Election Commission set to announce polling dates for 4 states

This blog will keep you posted on Election Commission's announcement on poll schedules for four states

highlights

  • Oct 06, 02:47 PM (IST)

    The Election Commission's presser to announce assembly election polling dates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will start shortly. Stay tuned for live updates. 

  • Oct 06, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says that today, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities are exploited. "One by one their rights are being taken away from them. On one side there is BJP, on the other side are the marginalised and the Congress party standing with them," says Gandhi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:41 PM (IST)

    "We are committed to ensure the welfare of women and mothers who are working. That is why we have decided to give 26 weeks maternity leave to them," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:40 PM (IST)

    PM Modi launches a scheme to provide water to over 2 lakh hectares of land in Rajasthan. 

  • Oct 06, 02:37 PM (IST)

    We look at the total needs of a household from a tap, water, electricity, and house, says PM Modi. "We believe in providing all the requirements at once."

  • Oct 06, 02:34 PM (IST)

    "We are against creating differences," says PM Modi, adding that their government brought in strict laws to punish rapists. 

  • Oct 06, 02:33 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:32 PM (IST)

    “The sad part is that the rights we gave you was snatched by BJP governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Rafale deal given to HAL would've created hundreds of jobs in India. 

  • Oct 06, 02:31 PM (IST)

    "There would be no Indian who would not be proud of our Jawans and the surgical strike they conducted. But look at Congress. They even mocked our Jawans," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:30 PM (IST)

    Hitting out at the BJP government over Nirav Modi’s ‘planned’ escape, Rahul Gandhi said that the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by the diamond trader. “Congress allocated Rs 35,000 crore to MNREGA. But BJP is taking away all the funds allocated to this scheme. Today, the amount allocated by Congress to MNREGA is the same stolen by Nirav Modi,” he said.

  • Oct 06, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Farmers will earn Rs 62,000 crore more in every harvest because of BJP, says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:28 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:28 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says that the Congress did not implement minimum support price (MSP) because they did not care. "We had promised to give 1.5 MSP to farmers and we did," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:26 PM (IST)


    Talking about the surgical strike, PM Modi asked what has happened to Congress? Modi says that Congress should be ashamed to not appreciate the efforts of soldiers. 

  • Oct 06, 02:23 PM (IST)

    "In a healthy democracy, a strong opposition is needed. But, we have a set of people who not only failed in government for 60 long years but also have failed as an opposition," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Congress leaders are busy serving one family. No wonder they do not have the time to come to the State Assembly or raise issues concerning Rajasthan, women empowerment, other development issues, says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:20 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:20 PM (IST)

    We took the responsibility to provide electricity to all villages and we took an oath to provide electricity to every household, says PM Modi. He adds that the Rajasthan government is working towards providing electricity connection to every household. 

  • Oct 06, 02:18 PM (IST)

    BJP does not do Hindu-Muslim politics, we are the ones who unite and not break, says PM Modi.

  • Oct 06, 02:17 PM (IST)

    People who failed to rule properly for 60 years, they also failed to be an appropriate Opposition, says PM Modi. He adds that the Opposition is lazy and that they don't work, which is why they rely on lies to put forth their argument. 

  • Oct 06, 02:14 PM (IST)

    "After 60 years, the country has held a direction. Now, at no cost, should we give them a chance to look at this direction," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:13 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says that law and order suffer because of vote bank politics. 

  • Oct 06, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Reiterating his slogan "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikaas", PM Modi said that vote bank politics is detrimental for the development. PM adds that the BJP has worked for uniting the people and not dividing them on the basis of religion or caste. 

  • Oct 06, 02:10 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:09 PM (IST)

    If the parties who do vote bank politics comes to power, they divide the government officers too according to their politics and provides posts only to those who fit their vote bank politics, and thus, destroy bureaucracy, says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:08 PM (IST)

    "Do not let the people who do vote-bank politics enter any corner of the country," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:07 PM (IST)
  • Oct 06, 02:06 PM (IST)

    There are people who think that they can change the course of their politics with a hug: PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:06 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says the vote-bank politics does not remain limited to elections. "It destroys the entire establishment," says PM Modi. 

  • Oct 06, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Its easy to break but to unite, takes efforts, says PM Modi.

