English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 14, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena hits out at Election Commission via 'Saamana'; says poll pannel 'biased' against Mamata Banerjee

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting took place in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 17. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded. The next phase will
take place on April 17. The election campaign and canvassing have continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 14, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Election Commission biased against Mamata Banerjee: Shiv Sena

    The Shiv Sena today alleged that the Election Commission was "biased" against Mamata Banerjee, after the poll panel recently barred the West Bengal chief minister from campaigning for 24 hours over certain remarks made by her. The stature of a constitutional body like the Election Commission (EC) should not be demeaned for political benefits, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal and the Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, has extended its support to Trinamool Congress head Banerjee. (PTI)

  • April 14, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Seeking to woo voters in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a massive public outreach campaign during which more than 2,000 street corner meetings will be held in over 40 assembly seats, according to party leaders. Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, top union ministers and senior party leaders will also address these meetings or "potho sabhas" of up to 500 people, said a party functionary who is involved in handling the BJP's election campaign in the state. The party is adding the 'potho sabhas' to its already high-octane campaign in West Bengal to make inroads in Kolkata and its surrounding region, seen as a stronghold of the state's ruling TMC which had trounced the BJP in this region during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, despite a surge in the saffron party's vote share across the state. Keeping in mind the convenience of people, these meetings will take place in the evening in easy-to-access areas such as housing societies and community centres, among others. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 14, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP national president JP Nadda to hold roadshow and address public meetings in Bengal today:

    > Roadshow in Bangaon Uttar at 11.30 am
    > Public meeting in Katwa at 1.30 pm
    > Public meeting in Jamalpur at 3.15 pm

  • April 14, 2021 / 07:54 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | ECI issues notice to TMC leader for "dreadful game will be played" remark

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday showcaused the Trinamool Congress' Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for his comment that a "dreadful game will be played" in the ongoing elections in West bengal, an official said. The ECI issued a show cause notice to Mondal after receiving a complaint from the BJP accusing him of trying to incite violence after he said "Bhayankar khela hobe (dreadful game will be played)" at an election meeting. Mondal was asked to reply to the ECI by 11 pm yesterday, he said. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 14, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EC orders repolling in Chennai booth

    The Election Commission has ordered repoll in a booth under the Velachery Assembly segment in Chennai, to be held on April 17. The action comes in the wake of two men found carrying EVMs/VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler, with various political parties and contesting candidates demanding action. According to an EC communication to the Returning Officer of the constituency, the Commission "declares under Sections 58 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 6, 2021 at polling (station) no. 92 of 26-Velachery Assembly to be void." The EC said it "appoints" April 17 as the date for repoll, adding, it will be held from 7 am to 7 pm in the said booth. (PTI)

  • April 14, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | TMC banks on illegal immigrants' votes, says Amit Shah on Mamata's outsider barb

    Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her outsider barb against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday alleged that the Trinamool Congress banks on the votes of illegal immigrants. He said not only the TMC but even the Left depends on an "imported ideology" (communism) from Russia and China and the Congress is run by leadership from Italy.
    Banerjee has been terming the BJP leadership as "outsider" in West Bengal and accusing the saffron party of bringing in goons from other states during the ongoing assembly elections. (PTI)

  • April 14, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Asansol: There is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi. They are two sides of the same coin. Actually, they are brother and sister, and fooling people with their statements. I challenge TMC to tell what they did for Muslims in 10 years.

  • April 14, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, four phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.