April 12, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi takes dig at Mamata Banerjee again, says people declared her 'khela' up

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting took place in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 17. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

take place on April 17. The election campaign and canvassing has continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 12, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his address in West Bengal's Kalyani. He is scheduled to hold another public rally in Barasat later in the day.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: Didi's wrong policies have played with the health of poor and middle-class people of West Bengal. From the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the poor had to get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh anywhere in the entire country. Didi did not allow this to happen here.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: Didi's appeasement politics hurt Matuas, Namsudras. Citizenship and justice to refugees our public commitment.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: The dream of visionary leaders like Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Bidhan Chandra Roy could not be realized due to Didi's malpractices. They wanted to make Kalyani a model of modern Bengal but Didi did not let it happen.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: I am fortunate that the sisters and daughters of West Bengal are showing affection for BJP and me. I respectfully pay my special respects to all the women.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mamata Banerjee's 'Khela Hobe' slogan in Kalyani: In democracy, it's people who begin the game and end it, people of Bengal have decreed your 'khela' (game) is up.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:17 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: When I visited Bangladesh a few days ago, I had the opportunity to visit Orakandi.  There I met a fellow of the Matua community who said that I am the first PM of India who came to take the blessings of Sri Sri Harichond Thakur ji. Was it wrong to take the blessings of Sri Sri Harichond Thakur ji? But Didi did not like it. She started questioning my visit to Orakandi.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: There are talks that Mamata Banerjee's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF in Cooch Behar.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: TMC has started hurling abuse on the people of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes just because they are supporting BJP.

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalyani: The countdown of Didi's exit will begin in the first week of Bangla's new year

  • April 12, 2021 / 02:02 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Kalyani

