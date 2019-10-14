Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to begin Haryana campaign with Ballabhgarh rally today

Maharashtra: Local Sena leaders oppose name change for Ulhasnagar

Shiv Sena’s Kalyan unit will oppose any move of the Maharashtra government to rename Ulhasnagar town in Thane district as "Sindhu Nagar", a local leader asserted yesterday, according to news agency PTI.

CM Fadnavis had earlier reportedly said at a rally there that a metro line being built till Kalyan would be extended to Ulhasnagar and the metro station would be called Sindhu Nagar.’

The major hub of small industrial and business units, has a large Sindhi population. There have been demands earlier to name the township as Sindhu Nagar.