Oct 14, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to begin Haryana campaign with Ballabhgarh rally today

Live updates of the 2019 Maharashtra and Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections campaign

highlights

  • Oct 14, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra: Local Sena leaders oppose name change for Ulhasnagar

    Shiv Sena’s Kalyan unit will oppose any move of the Maharashtra government to rename Ulhasnagar town in Thane district as "Sindhu Nagar", a local leader asserted yesterday, according to news agency PTI.

    CM Fadnavis had earlier reportedly said at a rally there that a metro line being built till Kalyan would be extended to Ulhasnagar and the metro station would be called Sindhu Nagar.’

    The major hub of small industrial and business units, has a large Sindhi population. There have been demands earlier to name the township as Sindhu Nagar.

  • Oct 14, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Forget Kashmir, fight terrorism or you will disintegrate: Rajnath warns Pakistan at Haryana rally

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday told Pakistan to forget Kashmir and instead fight an "honest battle" against terrorism, warning that no power can stop its disintegration if it continued with its rant and did not mend its ways.

    Addressing poll rallies in Pataudi and CM Khattar's home district Karnal, Singh also slammed the Congress for criticising him on doing "shastra puja" of the Rafale jet on Dussehra, saying the remarks by the opposition party emboldened Pakistan.

  • Oct 14, 10:26 AM (IST)

    WATCH: All you need to know about the Maharashtra Assembly polls

  • Oct 14, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Haryana’s Nuh today.

  • Oct 14, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah will address rallies in Haryana’s Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar today.

  • Oct 14, 09:41 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh today. It is expected to begin at 2.00 pm. He held two rallies in Maharashtra yesterday.

    Read more on PM Modi’s October 13 rallies, here

  • Oct 14, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Star campaigners

    Both, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are star campaigners for the BJP. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray are leading their party’s campaign.

    United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others are star campaigners for the Congress. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is leading his party’s campaign.

    JJP's campiagn in Haryana is being led by Dushyant Chautala.

  • Oct 14, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Voters and polling facilities

    The EC will set up 95,473 polling stations for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

    About 19,425 polling stations will be set up for nearly 1.83 crore voters in Haryana.

  • Oct 14, 09:33 AM (IST)

    Here’s a quick lowdown on the political situation in Haryana

    Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the northern state after completion of its full five year term.

    BJP is being challenged by a fractured opposition comprising of the Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). INLD and JJP are led by Om Prakash Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, respectively. There are several other smaller parties in fray such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

