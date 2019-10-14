Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to begin Haryana campaign with Ballabhgarh rally today

Live now
Oct 14, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
PM Modi to hit campaign trail in Haryana today
Voters and polling facilities
Quick guide to Haryana's political situation
Quick guide to Maharashtra's political situation
Voting, counting date
Live updates from the campaign trail
Munde cousins Pankaja, Dhananjay lock horns again in Maharashtra' Parli
Pankaja Munde, a minister in the state Cabinet, defeated her cousin and NCP leader by a margin of 25,000 votes in the 2014 polls from Parli
Maharashtra: Local Sena leaders oppose name change for Ulhasnagar
Shiv Sena’s Kalyan unit will oppose any move of the Maharashtra government to rename Ulhasnagar town in Thane district as "Sindhu Nagar", a local leader asserted yesterday, according to news agency PTI.
CM Fadnavis had earlier reportedly said at a rally there that a metro line being built till Kalyan would be extended to Ulhasnagar and the metro station would be called Sindhu Nagar.’
The major hub of small industrial and business units, has a large Sindhi population. There have been demands earlier to name the township as Sindhu Nagar.
Forget Kashmir, fight terrorism or you will disintegrate: Rajnath warns Pakistan at Haryana rally
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday told Pakistan to forget Kashmir and instead fight an "honest battle" against terrorism, warning that no power can stop its disintegration if it continued with its rant and did not mend its ways.
Addressing poll rallies in Pataudi and CM Khattar's home district Karnal, Singh also slammed the Congress for criticising him on doing "shastra puja" of the Rafale jet on Dussehra, saying the remarks by the opposition party emboldened Pakistan.
WATCH: All you need to know about the Maharashtra Assembly polls
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Haryana’s Nuh today.
Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah will address rallies in Haryana’s Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh today. It is expected to begin at 2.00 pm. He held two rallies in Maharashtra yesterday.
Star campaigners
Both, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are star campaigners for the BJP. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray are leading their party’s campaign.
United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others are star campaigners for the Congress. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is leading his party’s campaign.
JJP's campiagn in Haryana is being led by Dushyant Chautala.
Voters and polling facilities
The EC will set up 95,473 polling stations for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.
About 19,425 polling stations will be set up for nearly 1.83 crore voters in Haryana.
Here’s a quick lowdown on the political situation in Haryana
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the northern state after completion of its full five year term.
BJP is being challenged by a fractured opposition comprising of the Indian National Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). INLD and JJP are led by Om Prakash Chautala and Dushyant Chautala, respectively. There are several other smaller parties in fray such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).