Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Assembly bypolls in Uttarakhand, West Bengal on Nov 25

The bypolls in the two states were not held earlier on the request of the state governments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Assembly bypolls to three seats in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand will be held on November 25, the Election Commission announced on October 25. The bypolls in the two states were not held earlier on the request of the state governments.

While the local body elections were on in Uttarakhand, the West Bengal government had cited the Durga Puja festivities to postpone the bypolls.

The notification for the Assembly bypolls to the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand, and the Kaliaganj, Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar seats in West Bengal will be issued on October 30.

Close

While polling will take place on November 25, counting of votes will be taken up on November 28, the commission said.

Bypolls to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies were held on October 21.

If necessary, Assembly bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka will take place on December 5, as the issue related to disqualification of MLAs is pending before the Supreme Court, which will take a decision in the matter in the next few days.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Election Commission of India #India #Politics

