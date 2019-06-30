App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Assault case: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya released on bail

Vijayvargiya was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in another case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore.

The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judge Suresh Singh on June 29 granted bail to the MLA, who is son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.

Close

He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat on June 26 while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A magistrate's court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 30, 2019 09:45 am

tags #BJP #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.