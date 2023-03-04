 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Assam's 'Maidams' clear technical requirements for UNESCO tag: Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

"With great pride, happy to share a landmark achievement in our endeavour to get World Heritage Site status for Charaideo Maidams. The maidams have met all technical requirements of the UNESCO Secretariat," Sarma said on Twitter on Friday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

India's sole nomination for recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site this year, 'Maidams' or the burial mounds of Ahom royalty in Assam's Charaideo district, have met the technical requirements, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The nomination will be next evaluated by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, he said.

"With great pride, happy to share a landmark achievement in our endeavour to get World Heritage Site status for Charaideo Maidams. The maidams have met all technical requirements of the UNESCO Secretariat," Sarma said on Twitter on Friday.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the nomination of 'Assam's Pyramids'.