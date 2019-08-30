Assam's final NRC to be out on August 31: Here's all that's happening ahead of its publication

A day ahead of publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked people not to panic.

The final list of the NRC, a document touted to be a proof of the Assamese identity, is all set to be published on the stipulated date of August 31.

On August 30, in an interview to news agency PTI, CM Sonowal assured the people that the state government will take all possible steps to help genuine Indians prove their citizenship and provide legal assistance to the poor.

Here’s all happening ahead of the publication of final NRC:

Security: Security measures have been tightened across Assam and prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been enforced in vulnerable areas of the state, including Guwahati, ahead of the publication of the final NRC.

Do not believe rumours: The Assam police has appealed to people not to believe in rumours, as some elements are trying to create confusion.

Hearings on: On the eve of the publication of final NRC, several families across the state were making rounds of government offices to claim inclusion in the list, The Times of India has reported.

Political drama: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela apprehending that foreigners might make it to the final version of the register, as he was allegedly undertaking the revision process in consultation with just two to three organizations.

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Assam's Kaliabor Gaurav Gogoi said the “BJP’s carelessness has almost made NRC redundant” and blamed the party for caring “more about votes than the country.”



Pre 2019 elections NRC was weaponised into an election rhetoric to polarise the nation. Post 2019 BJP’s carelessness has almost made NRC redundant causing more pain than relief. The party which cares more about votes than the country. https://t.co/zOc7dSiy3L

— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 30, 2019

Legal aid: The government has assured to provide legal aid through the district legal service authority to the needy who are excluded from the NRC.

Foreigners’ Tribunals: Exclusion from the NRC does not mean a person automatically becoming a foreigner. They need to appeal to the Foreigner’s Tribunal (FT) for the same. The time limit to appeal has been increased from 60 days to 120 days.

Assam is the only state to have a National Register of Citizens (NRC). The NRC was first prepared in 1951 under the purview of the Census Act, 1948.