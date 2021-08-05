Assam to revoke travel advisory, Mizoram condoles death of policemen after first round of talks

Screenshot of a video posted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 28 of the continued border skirmishes between the two states (Image: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

After the first round of talks over the inter-state boundary disagreement on August 5, the representatives of Mizoram government expressed regret over the death of Assam policemen in an exchange of fire on July 26.

Following the meeting, the Assam government has decided to revoke the advisory issued against travelling to Mizoram, news agency PTI reported. The advisory was issued following the fatal clashes that erupted in Cachar in last week of July.

A joint statement, issued after representatives of the two states met, said both governments would take forward the initiatives taken by the Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) and find a lasting solution to the border dispute via dialogue.

Both the state governments welcomed the "deployment of neutral force by Government of India" to maintain peace in the border districts, said the joint statement issued by Assam Border Protection Minister Atul Bora and Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana.

"Both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place between the police forces of the two States during recent times," the statement added.

This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar in Assam; and Mamit and Kolasib districts in Mizoram, the statement noted.

Ahead of the meeting between the two state governments, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced on August 2 to that he has directed Mizoram Police to drop the FIR lodged on July 26 against Assam officials. His state also dropped the name of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma which was initially included in the FIR.