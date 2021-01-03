Assam to hold Class 12 board exams in March with strict COVID-19 regulations: Report

Representative image: Twitter/@ANI

The Assam Class 12 Board Examinations or Assam Higher Secondary Exams will be held in the first week of March 2021 with strict COVID-19 regulations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, News18 reported.

Exams will be conducted for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which has “formed a high-level committee to discuss important aspects of the Board exams,” the report said.

Dr. Dayananda Goswami, AHSEC chairman told local newspaper The Sentinel that preparations for the exams have begun and “some measures” have been taken to ensure a smooth process.

“There were many exam centres earlier which now has been cancelled and we have put some conditions regarding selecting of new exam centres. The exam centres should have the proper facility of drinking water, boundary wall, CCTV camera, nearest post office, clinic, etc.,” Goswami said.

AHSEC secretary Dr. Ramesh Chandra Chutia noted that students did not have “proper classes or educational facilities due to the pandemic and lockdowns”, and thus the board has decided to reduce 30 percent syllabus “considering the future of the students.”

He added that educational institutes have been instructed to complete the full syllabus through online classes “if possible”. On exam centres, he said they “will have to ensure” that all laws and restrictions are followed.

Local newspapers have reported that the AHSEC has cautioned authorities when selecting exam centres. Students will be apprised of the exact details once centres have been finalised, it added.