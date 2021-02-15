MARKET NEWS

Assam springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

PTI
February 15, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that Assam is the springboard of India's Act East Policy and its all-round development is central to the success of the policy.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply committed to the development of Assam, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-aided projects in the state are examples of how international policies and partnerships can contribute to the development of states.

The minister, accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, was to review JICA-assisted projects in Assam.

In order to bring in more investments to the region and to make the Act East Policy a success, there was a need to create an enabling environment by ensuring better connectivity, Jaishankar said.

Asked about the impact of political developments in neighbouring Myanmar, which is an important component of the Act East Policy, he said, "These are early days and hopefully development projects will not be affected".
TAGS: #Act East Policy #Assam #India #S Jaishankar
first published: Feb 15, 2021 04:55 pm

