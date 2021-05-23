Assam: Seven DNLA militants killed in encounter with security forces

The Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) group was formed in 2019 (Image courtesy: news agency ANI)

The Assam Police and Assam Rifles gunned down seven militants of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) insurgent group in an encounter at Karbi Anglong district's Dhansiri area on May 23.

"Seven DNLA terrorists were killed during an encounter with Assam Police in Karbi Anglong. As per the information, two of their leaders were injured during the encounter," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

Arms and ammunition, including three AK-47s, were recovered from the encounter spot, Sarma added.

GP Singh, the state’s Special Director General of Police, had earlier said in a tweet that "six DNLA terrorists were neutralised in Dhansiripar area of Karbi Anglong district" in an early morning operation by Assam Police and Assam Rifles.

Singh had also said that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the militants.

News agency ANI had reported citing people aware of the development that the operation was still underway and that more DNLA militants were expected to face-off with security forces.