    Assam schools likely to open from February 15: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The Assam government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, and the number of daily cases was hovering around 2,000, he said on the sidelines of a function at Dhemaji.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is planning to reopen schools from February 15 and announce relaxations in curfew timings within the next few days.

    We are waiting for the single-day cases to come down to 1,000, and that will probably take another two to three days, following which the curfew timings, currently from 10 pm, will be relaxed to the earlier time of 11 pm, the CM said.

    Physical classes in schools up to Class 8 were suspended from January 25 following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Most likely, the schools might reopen from February 15, Sarma said.

    He said that nearly nine lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far, but it will be easier to inoculate children if schools are open.

    At present, for Class 9 and above, physical classes are allowed on alternate days in all districts. We are progressing in the right direction (on the overall vaccination exercise), and expect to complete administering both doses to the beneficiaries by February 28, Sarma said.

    Assam has so far administered 4,12,85,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, comprising 2,31,57,241 first shots, 1,79,73,654 second doses and 1,54,837 precautionary jabs.
    #Assam #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India #Omicron
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 07:08 am
