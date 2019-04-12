Assam registers over 78% voting in phase-I

An estimated 78.23 per cent of the 76,03,458 voters in five constituencies exercised their franchise during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on Thursday, the election department said Friday.

Kaliabor constituency recorded the highest polling at 82.09 per cent, followed by Tezpur at 79.15 per cent, Jorhat (77.49), Dibrugarh (77.26) and Lakhimpur (74.81), the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

A total of 41 candidates including sitting Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, BJP MPs Pradhan Barua and Rameshwar Teli, state ministers Tapon Gogoi and Pallab Lochan Das, former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar and retired IAS bureaucrat M G V K Bhanu of the Congress were in the fray in the first phase.

The second and third phases of polling in the state will be held on April 18 and 23. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23 after completion of the entire seven-phase voting across the country.