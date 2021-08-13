Assam passes cattle slaughter prevention bill: Muslims can't consume beef in front of Hindus, Sikhs

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Assam passed the Cattle Slaughter Prevention bill on August 13. The bill will prevent slaughter, sale, purchase of beef within five-kilometre radius of any temple or monastery. Additionally, it will prohibit Muslims from consuming beef in the presence of non-beef-eating people.

The Opposition had a period of 30 days to recommend amendments to the bill, but they could not back their suggestions with proper facts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “There was an intervening period of 30 days, we were ready to consider amendments, but the Opposition could not come up with proper facts. The Cattle Slaughter Prevention bill (passed today) is nothing but an improvement of what was done by the Congress party in the late 1950s.”

Explaining the purview of the Cattle Slaughter Prevention bill, Assam CM Sarma said: “As the bill is passed today, henceforth, no slaughter or sale purchase of beef can take place within 5 km radius of any temple/monastery. Wherever there are non-beef eating people - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, even if there are Muslims living, they will not consume beef.”

The Assam Chief Minister further said: “We have completely banned transportation of cattle beyond a district. It cannot go from one district to another district for slaughter. Permission is required for farming activities.”

Explaining why the bill was passed, Sarma said: “Most of the communal clashes in the last five years centered around the consumption of beef. One must respect the sensitivity of the non-beef eating community.”

