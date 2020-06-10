Assam oilfield explosion: Two missing firefighters found dead near site, flames continue to erupt from well

Flames continue to erupt from the Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district, which caught fire on June 9 (Image: ANI)

Two firefighters were found dead on June 10 near the site of the explosion at an oil well in Assam, CNN-News18 has reported.

The Oil India Limited-operated Baghjan oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district had been leaking gas "uncontrollably" for about two weeks, after a blowout at the site on May 27. The oil well caught fire in the afternoon on June 9 while clearing operations were underway.

A spokesperson of OIL said two of the company's firefighters had gone missing after the well caught fire and their bodies were recovered by a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) this morning. Another firefighter of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) had suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze on June 9.

Protests had erupted in the nearby area after the well caught fire. OIL has said it could take as long as four weeks to bring under control the fire that is currently raging across the oilfield in Assam.

The Baghjan oilfield, where the explosion has taken place, is located in a region rich in biodiversity, with the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park on one side and the Maguri Beel wetlands on the other. As per reports, wildlife experts and environmental activists fear that the fire that has engulfed the oil well and covered the area in thick, dark smoke, may lead to immense damage to the rare species of flora and fauna.