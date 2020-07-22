Assam oilfield fire: Another explosion at Oil India Baghjan well, 3 foreign experts injured

Another explosion at Oil India's Baghjan oil well number 5 in Assam's Tinsukia district has reportedly left three foreign experts working at the site injured. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, Oil India spokesperson Tridip Hazarika told news agency ANI.

The incident occurred as operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oilfield were underway. The operation has been halted now, ANI has reported.



While removing the spool during blowout control operations at Baghjan well no.5, three experts from M/s Alert sustained minor injuries. Treatment was provided immediately to the injured experts.

"While removing the spool during blowout control operations at Baghjan well no.5, three experts from M/s Alert sustained minor injuries. Treatment was provided immediately to the injured experts," Oil India tweeted from its official handle. It added that the well control operation continues and capping of the well is expected shortly.

This is the second explosion at the site. The oil well at Baghjan, operated by public sector major Oil India Limited (OIL) had been leaking gas uncontrollably for about a fortnight, after a blowout on May 27. On June 9, the well caught fire which led to an explosion at the site. The fire spread in the area to the extent that residents had to be evacuated.

Experts from Singapore-based Alert were roped in to assist in the capping operations. However, the same got delayed due to rainfall and flooding in the region.