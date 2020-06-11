Assam oil field blast | 7,000 people evacuated, 2 firemen dead: All you need to know

Army has cordoned off the area as the fire continues to rage in the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Tension has gripped the area after the fire damaged a stretch of the adjoining forest, houses and vehicles, provoking an attack by the locals on OIL employees.

Two firefighters of public sector major OIL were found dead in a wetland abutting the site of a major blaze on June 10.

Here is all you need to know about the gas tragedy and developments so far:

> The gas well, located adjacent to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, has been spouting gas and condensate droplets for the last 15 days and eventually caught fire, affecting forested areas and human habitations in a radius of one km.

> About 7,000 people from areas near the gas well have been moved to 12 relief camps, company and government officials said.

> Thick plumes of black smoke shooting into the sky can be seen in areas 30 km away from the blazing well, posing a serious threat to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, known for its biodiversity.

> Two staffers of the OIL have been suspended for alleged negligence of duty in the gas well blowout, according to a company official.

> A five-member inquiry committee has been formed and actions will be initiated on employees of the company if there was any prima facie evidence of human error, OIL Chairman and MD Sushil Chandra Mishra has said.

> The company has also issued a show-cause notice to John Energy Pvt Ltd, the outsourced private operator of the gas well, according to OIL Chairman and MD Sushil Chandra Mishra.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal of all possible assistance to the victims and to resolve the situation. Sonowal called up the PM and apprised him of the situation arising from the gas blowout and the subsequent fire, according to a CMO official.

> Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held an emergency video conference with its staff at the company's field headquarters in Duliajan and the site in Baghjan. He took stock of the ground-level situation and advised Oil India to take immediate action to provide all necessary support to the affected people besides taking all steps to control the spread of the fire.

> Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced that the last rites of the two firefighters killed in the Baghjan gas well incident will be held with full state honours.

> Apart from fire tenders of the OIL, Army, Air Force, IOC and Assam Gas Company are trying to prevent the fire from expanding further.

(With inputs from PTI)