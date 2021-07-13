Assam: New cattle bill proposes ban on sale of beef in Hindu, Jain & Sikh areas; offence to be non-bailable

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who introduced the Bill in the state assembly, said that the earlier law lacked "sufficient legal provisions to regulate the slaughter consumption and transportation of cattle in the state".

A new Bill aimed at cattle protection was tabled by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the Assam Assembly on July 12. The proposed bill seeks to ban cattle slaughter and sale of beef in parts of the state where the "non-beef-eating population", including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, is in a majority.

The Bill also seeks to make transportation of cattle from one district to another and outside Assam illegal in the absence of proper documentation. Moreover, the Bill titled Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 says offence under it will be non-bailable.

If passed, the new law will replace the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950.

Sarma, who introduced the bill in the state assembly, said that the earlier law lacked "sufficient legal provisions to regulate the slaughter consumption and transportation of cattle in the state".

"The new legislation seeks to ensure that permission for slaughter wasn't granted in areas that are predominantly inhabited by Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and other non-beef-eating communities or places that fall within a five-kilometer radius of a temple, satra, and any other institution as may be prescribed by the authorities," the chief minister said.

Exemptions might be granted for certain religious occasions, he added.

Reacting to the Bill, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia of Congress said the party will get it examined by legal experts. "For example, the 5 km rule about beef. A stone can be laid and a ‘temple’ can be ‘built’ anywhere by anyone — so it becomes very ambiguous. This may lead to a lot of communal tension," he said as quoted by the Indian Express.

The law, when enacted, will further prohibit a person from slaughtering cattle unless he has obtained the necessary certificate issued by the registered veterinary officer of a particular area.

According to the bill, the veterinary officer will issue a certificate only if he is of the opinion that the bovine, not being a cow, is over 14 years of age. A cow, heifer or calf may be slaughtered only it is permanently incapacitated, it said.

Also, duly licensed or recognised slaughterhouses will be allowed to butcher cattle, the bill maintained.

Anybody found guilty of violating the law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years or fine that may vary between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh or both. If someone convicted under the new law is found guilty of the same or a related offence the second time, the punishment will be doubled.

The legislation shall extend to the whole of the state and the term 'cattle' shall apply to bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, male and female buffaloes and buffalo calves.

