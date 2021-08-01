MARKET NEWS

Assam-Mizoram border dispute: States ignore summons to each other’s officials; deadlock continues

A 19-member all-party delegation of the Assam assembly, headed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, visited Delhi on Saturday and urge the Centre to resolve the state's boundary dispute with Mizoram at the earliest.

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
Screenshot of a video posted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (Image: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

Tensions continue to mount between Assam and Mizoram after the two states refused to honour summons to each other’s officials, days after a border skirmish in which six Assam Police personnel were killed in firing and clashes, reported The Indian Express.

The development comes after a 19-member all-party delegation of the Assam assembly, headed by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, visited Delhi on Saturday and urge the Centre to resolve the state's boundary dispute with Mizoram at the earliest.

"It was decided at the meeting that an all-party delegation will meet the central government authorities and urge them to resolve the border dispute at the earliest as well as ensure that the constitutional boundaries were maintained," an official release said.

The delegation members unanimously decided to support the Assam government in all measures it takes to "protect the border" at any stage of the ongoing dispute in the interest of the people of the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also called for an independent probe after Mizoram Police filed an FIR against which names him and six officials.

"It is childish of them (Mizoram), but the fact is that the place where the clashes happened belongs to Assam. So if a case has to be registered, the jurisdiction falls under Assam Police. But now since cases have been registered (by both states), I feel both governments should hand it over to the CBI or NIA.

A clash between police forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26 left seven people -- six Assam police personnel and a civilian -- dead and over 50 injured at a place close to the inter-state border.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Assam #Currrent Affairs #India #Mizoram
first published: Aug 1, 2021 09:41 am

