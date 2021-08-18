MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Assam-Mizoram border dispute escalates; one injured in fresh firing incident

Seven people including six Assam police personnel were killed and over 50 others injured in the clash between forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26.

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Screenshot of a video posted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 28 of the continued border skirmishes between the two states (Image: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

Screenshot of a video posted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 28 of the continued border skirmishes between the two states (Image: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

The Assam-Mizoram border dispute flared up once again on August 17 after a cross-firing took place between the police of both northeastern states. The incident comes three weeks after a violent clash between both police forces which had claimed the lives of six policemen.

Mizoram has alleged that personnel of the Assam police fired on its civilians injuring one, while the latter claimed that the men in uniform only returned the fire after miscreants from the other side of the border sprayed bullets on them.

"We did not start the firing, our officials were attacked with bullets from the upper side of the hill which is under Mizoram. Ordinary civilians do not cross the border silently at 2:00 am, so it appears these people were up to something fishy. Our officials did not fire on them as we have them instructed not to do it,” said the superintendent of police of Hailakandi district, Gaurav Upadhyay, as per a Hindustan Times report.

In Pics: Assam-Mizoram Border Disrupt: Here's everything you need to know

He said that Assam police fired 12 rounds of blank shots after some people started firing from the upper side of the hill on the Mizoram side.

Close

Related stories

Meanwhile, Mizoram's Kolasib district Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that the incident occurred at around 2 am at the disputed Aitlang area bordering Assam’s Hailakandi district when three residents of Vairengte town went there to collect meat from a friend, a resident of Bilaipur in Assam, who invited them to come.

One person was injured in the firing by Assam Police personnel who were guarding the inter-state border, he claimed.

Seven people including six Assam police personnel were killed and over 50 others injured in the clash between forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26 and a process of rapprochement is on.

Two days after the July 26 stand-off, it was decided at a meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi that a neutral central force will be deployed along the disturbed Assam-Mizoram border.

Chief secretaries and DGPs of the two states attended the meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

State police forces, however, have continued to guard the border.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assam #India #Mizoram
first published: Aug 18, 2021 09:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.