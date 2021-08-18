Assam-Mizoram border dispute escalates; one injured in fresh firing incident

Screenshot of a video posted by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on July 28 of the continued border skirmishes between the two states (Image: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

The Assam-Mizoram border dispute flared up once again on August 17 after a cross-firing took place between the police of both northeastern states. The incident comes three weeks after a violent clash between both police forces which had claimed the lives of six policemen.

Mizoram has alleged that personnel of the Assam police fired on its civilians injuring one, while the latter claimed that the men in uniform only returned the fire after miscreants from the other side of the border sprayed bullets on them.

"We did not start the firing, our officials were attacked with bullets from the upper side of the hill which is under Mizoram. Ordinary civilians do not cross the border silently at 2:00 am, so it appears these people were up to something fishy. Our officials did not fire on them as we have them instructed not to do it,” said the superintendent of police of Hailakandi district, Gaurav Upadhyay, as per a Hindustan Times report.

He said that Assam police fired 12 rounds of blank shots after some people started firing from the upper side of the hill on the Mizoram side.

Meanwhile, Mizoram's Kolasib district Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that the incident occurred at around 2 am at the disputed Aitlang area bordering Assam’s Hailakandi district when three residents of Vairengte town went there to collect meat from a friend, a resident of Bilaipur in Assam, who invited them to come.

One person was injured in the firing by Assam Police personnel who were guarding the inter-state border, he claimed.

Seven people including six Assam police personnel were killed and over 50 others injured in the clash between forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26 and a process of rapprochement is on.

Two days after the July 26 stand-off, it was decided at a meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi that a neutral central force will be deployed along the disturbed Assam-Mizoram border.

Chief secretaries and DGPs of the two states attended the meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

State police forces, however, have continued to guard the border.