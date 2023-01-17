 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assam likely to achieve 100% electric three-wheeler sales by 2025: US study

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

While India has set a net zero goal by 2070, it has not set any sector-specific targets, and more specifically, with respect to road transport electrification, it has promoted state-level action as a key driver of EV adoption.

Assam is likely to achieve 100 per cent electric three-wheeler sales by 2025, making it the first Indian state to reach the milestone, according to a study carried out by a top US university.

As of fiscal 2023 -- April 2022 - January 2023--, Assam has achieved about 85 per cent of new electric three-wheeler sales, being among the only three states in India to achieve such high levels of electrification in any segment (the other two being Uttarakhand and Chandigarh), said a recent study by the India ZEV Research Centre at the University of California Davis.

"At the current pace, Assam will likely achieve 100 per cent electric three-wheeler sales by 2025, being among the first states to achieve this, not just in India but also globally. More importantly, the robustness of electric 3W sales has continued as total 3W sales in Assam have grown while recovering from the pandemic," the University of California Davis said in its study.

Over 25 states in India have now announced their own State EV Policy, focusing on both demand-side incentives including vehicle purchase subsidies, tax benefits and incentives for charging infrastructure, as well as supply-side incentives that promote investments in EV manufacturing. Many of the states also include varying ambitions, setting targets for vehicle electrification for 2030.

In the absence of a national EV target, the state-level EV policy goals can provide an important market signal at the sub-national level, for demand creation and enable a strong environment for capital flow towards the EV ecosystem, guiding India to high ZEV adoption.