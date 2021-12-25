Omicron Scare | Assam imposes night curfew from 11.30 pm to 6 am

Representative image (AP)

The Assam government on December 25 announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from 11.30 pm to 6 am in view of COVID-19 concerns.

The revised night curfew timings will be imposed in Assam from 6 am on December 26, the Health Minister announced on Saturday.

However, the Assam night curfew will be lifted for a day on December 31, that is, New Year's Eve.

Any person caught without a mask or spitting in public places will be slapped a fine of Rs 1,000.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued the revised and consolidated guidelines for both rural and urban areas in view of the rising Omicron variant threat in the country.

Assam’s cumulative COVID-19 tally now stands at 6,20,025 with 93 fresh coronavirus infections being reported on December 24. Two fatalities were also reported last evening, taking the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,155.