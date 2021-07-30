Assam HSLC Result 2021: SEBA Class 10 result at 11 am today

Representational image

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 will be announced today at 11 am by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Students can check their results on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.

Apart from the official website, students can also visit results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in to check their results. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the HSLC exams were cancelled by Assam Board.

Over 4 lakh candidates registered for Class 12 exams this year in the state. The board will release digital mark sheets which will be accepted for admission in all schools.

The original mark sheets and other documents will be distributed by the board through the respective schools or centres once the ongoing restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic are relaxed.