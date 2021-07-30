MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared: SEBA Class 10 board exam pass percentage soars to 93%

Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared: SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2021 will be announced at 11 am on July 30, 2021. The Assam Class 10 result can be checked by candidates on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The pass percentage has zoomed to over 93 percent in Class 10 Assam state board examination from less than 65 percent in last year, as per the results declared on Friday on the basis of a new evaluation method after the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations of 2021 as per the evaluation method suggested by a government committee.

The state-controlled SEBA conducts both HSLC and AHM examinations for the Class 10 students of Assam. This time, no position holder was declared.

Following the cancellation of the examination, an expert committee devised a formula for the evaluation which was done on the basis of data provided by the School Evaluation Committees as well as District Level Scrutiny Committees, SEBA said.

"As the results are declared on the basis of information provided by the school, there will not be any provision for recounting, re-evaluation of marks and providing of photocopies of answer scripts," it added.

Close

Related stories

In the HSLC results, a total of 3,97,132 students passed out of 4,26,553 candidates, registering a pass percentage of 93.10 percent.

The boys outshine this time in the matriculation results with 93.34 percent, while 92.90 percent of the girls passed in the HSLC exams.

In 2020, 64.80 percent of the total students had passed Class 10 exams. The highest pass percentage since 1990 was recorded in 2011 when 70.38 percent of the candidates had passed the exam.

It said that 88,521 students passed in the first division, 1,60,298 in the second division and 1,48,313 in the third division in this year''s HSLC examination.

A total of 10,348 students got distinction (85 percent and above) and 20,092 secured star marks (75 percent and above) in the HSLC.

In this year''s results, the Biswanath district recorded a highest of 99.40 pass percentage, while the lowest was seen in Hojai with 83.49 percent.

Likewise in the AHM examinations, 11,438 students out of 12,275 students passed, a 93.18 percent passing percentage. Out of this, 93.58 percent were boys and 92.93 percent were girls.

A total of 1,759 students passed in the first division, 5,586 in the second division and 4,093 in the third division in AHM results.

Udalguri district registered an astonishing 100 percent pass in AHM exams, while the lowest was recorded in Bongaigaon with 80.70 percent.

A total of 83 students got distinction and 288 candidates secured star marks in the AHM, SEBA said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assam #Assam HSLC Result #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jul 30, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.