Assam HSEC 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Assam Board result to be declare today at 9 am on ahsec.nic.in

Assam HSEC 12th Results 2020: Assam Board result to be declare today at 9 am on ahsec.nic.in
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce Assam Board 12th Result 2020 today, June 25, 2020 at 9 am. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in.
Assam Board Result would be announced at 9 am for Class 12. All stream results can be checked on the official site of AHSEC. The result would be sent in a PDF format to all the Higher Secondary schools in the state. All appeared students will be able to collect their marksheets and certificates from their respective schools within one week of the declaration of the result.
Assam Board 12th exam was conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2020, this time at 772 exam centres. Last year the Board made the declaration in the month of May. As many as 2.34 lakh candidates are waiting for their scores. The Chairman of Assam confirmed that the results would be declared on June 25, 2020.
Step 1: Visit the official website- ahsec.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further referenceAround 2.34 lakh students had appeared for their 12th board exams this year which were conducted between February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.
How to check via SMS
For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA20 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111
For Airtel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011
Over 2.3 lakh students are anxiously waiting for their Assam HS results 2020. The results will be announced at 9 am.
The minimum marks required to pass the Assam Higher Secondary Board examination is 20 marks in each subject. If the students score 70 per cent or above, they'll qualify for the distinction
The Assam government is planning to commence the next academic session from September, maintaining the UGC guidelines. "As HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has already briefed, the syllabus will be reduced so that the academic calendar will not get hampered," said a board official.
How to check via 'Upolobdha' app
Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone
Step 2: Type Upolobdha, download the app
Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number
Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code given
Step 5: Result will be available
After the result is declared, Assam Board students can download their e-scorecard from the official website. However, the hard copy of the mark sheet and certificate of all students will be sent to schools within one week.
Last year, Commerce stream students had the best pass percentage of 87.59 percent followed by Science where the pass percentage was 86.59 percent and Arts students had the least pass percentage at 75.14 percent.
Assam Board 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Nearly 2.34 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary examinations in both Arts, Commerce and Science streams