Assam HSEC 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Assam Board result to be declare today at 9 am on ahsec.nic.in

Assam Board Class 12 Result 2020 Live Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC will announce Assam Board 12th Result 2020 today, June 25, 2020 at 9 am. The result will be available to candidates on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.nic.in.

Assam Board Result would be announced at 9 am for Class 12. All stream results can be checked on the official site of AHSEC. The result would be sent in a PDF format to all the Higher Secondary schools in the state. All appeared students will be able to collect their marksheets and certificates from their respective schools within one week of the declaration of the result.

Assam Board 12th exam was conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2020, this time at 772 exam centres. Last year the Board made the declaration in the month of May. As many as 2.34 lakh candidates are waiting for their scores. The Chairman of Assam confirmed that the results would be declared on June 25, 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ahsec.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 12 result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Around 2.34 lakh students had appeared for their 12th board exams this year which were conducted between February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state.