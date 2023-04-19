 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assam govt to pay monthly pension to people jailed during Emergency

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said the state government considers the people jailed during the Emergency as 'Lok Tantra Senani'.

The Assam government on Wednesday announced that it will give a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to over 300 people jailed during the Emergency period.

"To recognise their contribution towards democracy, the Assam Cabinet today approved giving a monthly pension to 301 people. They will receive Rs 15,000 per month. If the person is no more, his wife will get the amount, and if both of them have died, their unmarried daughter will get this sum," he said.

Singhal claimed that many states in India are providing pension to jailed people of the Emergency period, but the amount given by Assam is the highest.