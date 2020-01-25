Assam govt to file case against Shaheen Bagh protest

Assam government would register a case against the alleged mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi for his "seditious" comment "aimed" at disrupting law and order in the state, a minister said on January 25.

Addressing a press conference, Assam Finance Minister said Sherjil Islam was heard saying in an audio clip that the state should be cut-off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis -- both Hindus and Muslims -- are being killed or put into detention centres.

"Assam government has taken cognisance of this very seditious statement and we will register a case against this individual," Sarma said.

"A lot of wrong things have been said by this individual, aimed to create law and order situation in Assam... They want to destroy India. We will bring this person to the court so that he is punished in accordance with the law," he added.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The minister said the state government has verified the authenticity of the audio clip.

"The entire pattern of protests against the CAA has the same narrative in both Assam and the rest of the country. It has been fanned by members of a particular community," Sarma alleged.

"A section of this community wants to create another Pakistan out of India and we cannot allow it. We have to be vigilant against these forces," he said.